Nothing in Theresa May's Brexit speech to address trade or border, says IFA

Irish farmers are calling on the UK to get serious about the Brexit negotiations.

As Taoiseach Leo Varadkar prepares to meet Theresa May in London tomorrow, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) said he needs to seek clarity about the future trading relationship between the EU and the UK.

IFA president Joe Healy says the British Prime Minister's Brexit speech in Italy on Friday was disappointing.

"We saw nothing in it that gives any positive reason for the Brexit talks moving forward, and we don't see it addressing the future trading relationship between the EU and the UK, or, indeed, the border," he said.

"In the meantime, the uncertainty caused by the movement in sterling is costing our farmers a lot."