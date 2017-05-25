Norwegian Air sale sees 6,000 US return flights cost under €190

Holidaymakers can book return flights to the US for less than €190 as part of Norwegian Air’s 6,000-seat sale, writes Padraig Hoare.

In a sales move designed to take the fight to established rivals such as Aer Lingus, Norwegian unveiled a 10-day special offer on fares from today until June 3.

Seats out of Ireland, including Cork’s first direct transatlantic route, will cost €99. Seats being sold in the US will cost $99, or €88 based on current exchange rates — meaning a return flight for a canny passenger could cost just €187.

The seats include flights from Cork, Dublin and Shannon but do not include luggage or food.