No big trade deals available to the UK post Brexit: Bertie Ahern

There are no big trade deals the UK can do post Brexit, according to Bertie Ahern.

The former Taoiseach told a conference this morning that a hard border with Northern Ireland would be a disaster.

He also said Theresa May has no mandate for a hard Brexit.

Bertie Ahern believes the British Government's approach to trade deals is wrong:

"They see a whole new trading relationship around the world (for the UK). I think all the talk around that is rhetoric," he said.

"There are no big, free trade agreements that Britain can do.

"What kind of policy is it to say we want to do a whole lot of new trade deals all over the world, and the first thing you do is you pull out of the block that is the biggest trading group in the world (the EU)?"