Nintendo Switch: When it will be released, what you can do with it and how much it will cost

Nintendo’s new Switch console, which alternates between a home and mobile gaming system, will go on sale in the UK on March 3, the gaming giant has said.

Revealed at the end of 2016, the Switch is Nintendo’s first home video game console since the Wii U. However, a small portable screen can be removed from the main hub and connected to the device’s modular Joy-Con controllers to create a mobile, handheld gaming device.

The revolutionary device will be released in March (Koji Sasahara/AP)

The next instalment in the popular Legend Of Zelda series, Breath Of The Wild, was also revealed as a launch title for the system, as was Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Nintendo also said third-party games including EA Sports’ FIFA and world-builder Minecraft would also be available on the system.

The system will be priced at £279.99 in the UK, Nintendo confirmed.

The venue for the event was given a Switch makeover (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said: “Nintendo Switch is a brand-new kind of home gaming system that offers a wide variety of play modes.

“We will introduce the world to new experiences made possible by the unique characteristics of the Nintendo Switch hardware and the Joy-Con.”

President of Nintendo Tatsumi Kimishima (Koji Sasahara/AP)

The modular controller has the ability to split into two and each can be used by one player to create a local multiplayer set-up, with the mobile screen used by both players.

The Joy-Con controllers will also include a touchpoint for amiibo figures – figures which can be added to games when triggered by the touchpoint – while it will also house an InfraRed motion camera that can be used to detect objects in certain games.

For example Nintendo said it can be used to detect a player’s hand for a virtual game of rock, paper, scissors.