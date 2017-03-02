Nintendo Switch cartridges taste disgusting - and there's a good reason behind it

Back to Business Home

The Nintendo Switch is just about to launch, so of course someone’s licked the games cartridges and found out that they taste absolutely disgusting.

Maybe it hadn’t occurred to you to put the games cartridges in your mouth, but now you know it’s a bad idea.

There’s actually a genius reason behind the move by Nintendo – the taste is to stop kids from choking on the small plastic cards.

So now we all know they’re disgusting, everybody’s saying they want to lick one.

You, really shouldn’t guys.

Again, just don’t do it.

I mean, why lick it if you know it’s going to taste bad?

Nintendo told The Verge that the games cartridges have been coated in a non-toxic chemical called Denatonium Benzoate, the same substance used to stop people biting their nails.

It has an incredibly bitter taste so should prevent children from accidentally swallowing the cards that hold the games.

Which is all very worthwhile, but the hype around licking cartridges has probably spawned some pretty unhygienic behaviour.

Don’t do it, people.
KEYWORDS: Games, Gaming, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets