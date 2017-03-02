Nintendo Switch cartridges taste disgusting - and there's a good reason behind it

The Nintendo Switch is just about to launch, so of course someone’s licked the games cartridges and found out that they taste absolutely disgusting.

Maybe it hadn’t occurred to you to put the games cartridges in your mouth, but now you know it’s a bad idea.

There’s actually a genius reason behind the move by Nintendo – the taste is to stop kids from choking on the small plastic cards.

Okay, so, turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges taste awful so kids won't eat them. I, uh, just licked one and can confirm: TASTES BAD MAN. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) March 1, 2017

So now we all know they’re disgusting, everybody’s saying they want to lick one.

anyone have a nintendo switch bc i wanna lick a cartridge — ur pal friendpatine (@ROBINS) March 2, 2017

You, really shouldn’t guys.

Oh, and can confirm: Totally going to lick my Zelda cartridge on Friday to see if it really has a bitter additive. Not the contacts though! — Eric Bailey (@Nintendo_Legend) March 2, 2017

Again, just don’t do it.

I mean, why lick it if you know it’s going to taste bad?

Nintendo: We made the cartridge taste bad so kids don't eat it.



Adults: I heard this taste bad so I'm going to eat it. — Roro (@SawADogOnce) March 2, 2017

Nintendo told The Verge that the games cartridges have been coated in a non-toxic chemical called Denatonium Benzoate, the same substance used to stop people biting their nails.

It has an incredibly bitter taste so should prevent children from accidentally swallowing the cards that hold the games.

Which is all very worthwhile, but the hype around licking cartridges has probably spawned some pretty unhygienic behaviour.

Don’t do it, people.