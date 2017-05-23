Nicola Sturgeon announced as keynote speaker at Dublin Chamber dinner

The Scottish First Minister will be the keynote speaker at this year’s annual Dublin Chamber dinner, the latest in a long line of high profile guests, writes Pádraig Hoare of the Irish Examiner.

The group which represents business in the Dublin region has confirmed Nicola Sturgeon will speak at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday, October 5 in front of an estimated 1,600 guests.

The chamber’s annual dinner, sponsored by AIB, is said to be the largest business dinner in the country.

Ms Sturgeon follows in a long line of high-profile guests who have spoken at the occasion. Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, perfume entrepreneur Jo Malone, former US Secretary of State, First Lady and US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and British businessman Alan Sugar have all attended in recent years.

Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke said: “We are delighted to have secured Nicola Sturgeon to speak at what is the standout event in the Irish business calendar. Given the backdrop of Brexit and the prospect of a second independence referendum in Scotland, it will be fascinating to hear what she has to say about Scotland's future within the UK and Europe, and also the hugely important relationship between Scotland and Ireland.”

Ms Burke added Ms Sturgeon's visit to Ireland last year showed “how well-regarded she is by both the Irish people and the Dublin business community”, adding the dinner was a chance to deepen those relations.

Tickets for the dinner went on sale today, priced at €2,460 per table of 12, or €205 per guest.