New route from Dublin to London Southend to launch in October

Stobart Air is to operate a new route from Dublin to London Southend Airport, it was announced today.

The new route, operating under the Flybe brand, will operate up to three flights per day, seven days a week between the two capital cities, with fares from €29.99 one way, including taxes and charges from October 29.

Tickets are on sale from today.

This new service brings to nine the number of Flybe routes which will be operated by Stobart Air as part of its 2017 winter schedule from London Southend.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Flybe with the introduction of our new Dublin to London Southend route as part of our upcoming winter schedule,” said Graeme Buchanan, Chief Executive at Stobart Air.

“London Southend is one of the UK’s fastest growing airports, offering unique convenience and direct access to central London.

“I have no doubt that the new route will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers between the two cities, particularly those travelling between London, Essex and Dublin on a regular basis.”

Headquartered in Dublin and employing 570 people, Stobart Air currently operates up to 860 flights weekly across 43 routes throughout 11 European countries from bases in Ireland and the UK under the Aer Lingus Regional and Flybe brand.

The airline operates a fleet of 17 aircraft with routes across Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Donegal in Ireland.