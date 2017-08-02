New jobs created as live events agency opens first Dublin office

London-based live events agency Clive has opened a new office in Dublin, investing over €600,000 to set up its new Irish operation.

Three full time jobs have been created immediately, with additional roles planned for later this year.

Clive helps brands to ‘Communicate: Live’, engaging internal and external audiences through creative live events and digital communication solutions.

The agency works with some of the world’s biggest brands including Facebook, Instagram, BT, Virgin Media, PlayStation, Honda, Volkswagen, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

#facebook asked Clive to come up with a #fresh look for #datasummitdublin today... looking good guys #nottooshabby A post shared by Clive (@clive_agency) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Sean Doyle, director, brand & creative at Clive has overseen the launch of the new Dublin office. Commenting on the announcement.

"We see a big opportunity in the Irish market; many of our existing clients’ European headquarters are based in Dublin and it’s their feedback - that they would love an agency like Clive operating locally - that has driven the development of our new Irish operation," he said.

"We’ve had the opportunity to produce some of our proudest work for clients here, so we’re thrilled to be officially putting down our Irish roots and expanding the team with the opening of our Dublin office."