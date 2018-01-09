New hotel opening in April will be 'real asset' to Belfast

Belfast's latest hotel development will open in April.

The £25m (€28.3m) AC Hotels by Marriott will be situated at the City Quays on the river front at Clarendon Dock.

It is the multinational company's first hotel in Northern Ireland and will be among the city's largest, with 188 bedrooms.

General manager Lisa Steele said: "AC Hotels by Marriott is a unique concept.

"The design is thoughtful and purposeful, marrying European sophistication and contemporary elegance to provide a stylish, simplified and frictionless experience which perfectly reflects the needs of today's busy hotel guest and user."

Jean-Christophe Novelli will open a brasserie in the hotel, the first in Ireland by the multi-Michelin-starred and five-out-of-five AA Rosette award-winning chef.

Ms Steele added: "AC Hotel Belfast is looking forward to being part of, and adding value to, this success story by providing a venue that not only supports the growing accommodation needs of this thriving city but will also, with its outstanding City Quays location, exceptional aesthetic appeal and customer-led design, be a real asset to Belfast."

National Geographic has said Belfast is a must-see destination and Lonely Planet also praised Belfast and the Causeway Coast.

