New drone footage shows the Apple Campus 2 moving ever closer to completion

The other big thing Apple is currently working on – besides the next iPhone – is a new home for the company, Apple Campus 2.

The Cupertino site has been dubbed “the spaceship” because of the UFO-shaped building at the centre of what will be a predominately green site, also complete with a new auditorium for future Apple live events.

A popular past time for many local Apple fans is to document the progress of the construction, which is being overseen by design boss Jony Ive, using drones.

The latest monthly update shows the solar panels on the spaceship roof, which are nearly all in place now, as well as the impressive auditorium and fitness centre and their surrounding grounds.

The estimated completion date remains 2017, though the exact move-in date is still not known.