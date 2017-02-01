New car sales down in January while imports surge due to Brexit

More than 146,000 cars were sold in this country last year - contributing €1.5bn to the economy.

The figures represent an increase of 17.5% on 2015.

The average price of a new car is now 5.5% lower than 12 months ago, but petrol prices are up almost 2%.

There has been a steady start for sales so far this year - with 142,000 sales expected this year.

Commenting on the figures, Michael Rochford Managing Director of Motorcheck.ie, said: “It was predicted that this year’s new car sales would be on a par or even slightly down on last year. It is evident early on that equalling last year’s performance is going to be a challenge for the motor trade in Ireland this year.

"Due to Brexit and current exchange rates the surge in used cars imported from the UK has continued with over 7.5k units being imported in Jan 2017. That’s an increase of over 67% on last year.

"This effects new car sales as many consumers will opt for a bigger used car or one with a better spec rather than buying new. However, consumers need to beware as we have seen an increase in clocked and written off cars being imported to Ireland in recent times”.