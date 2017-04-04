New €50 note released across Ireland today
A new-look €50 note goes into circulation across Ireland today.
The new banknote is the same size as the existing one.
But it will include new security features, to make it easier to spot counterfeits.
They include a clear window - like the new €20 note - and a holographic image of the Greek goddess Europa.
It is the third redesigned euro banknote to be released in the past 12 months.
