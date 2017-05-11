Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe

Netflix has announced the creation of 400 jobs at its European customer service hub which opened this week in Amsterdam.

The hub supports customers across 11 European countries - Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden and the UK.

The multilingual hub will employ initially a workforce of 170, growing to 345 by the end of 2017 and surpassing 400 by the end of 2018.

Amsterdam is the location also of Netflix’s recently expanded European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters, which has doubled its workforce since the beginning of 2016.

More than 120 employees from 18 countries work at the EMEA HQ in business development, marketing, PR, public policy and corporate functions such as finance, legal and recruiting.

“We are delighted to announce the creation of jobs in Europe and the opening of our new customer service hub in Amsterdam... Europe is a creative centre for great storytelling that resonates around the world and we continue to invest in European content,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and CEO.