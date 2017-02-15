Netflix and Spotify are coming to planes, taking inflight entertainment to the next level

You’re utterly obsessed with a new series on Netflix and spend every waking moment watching it, but then – the horror! – you go on holiday and have to spend hours on the plane in a Netflix-less hole!

But fear no more, because Qantas has proved that it’s the most extra airline out there and is going to offer Netflix and Spotify to its lucky passengers – all for free.

So even if you’re not deep into series five of The Good Wife, you’ll be able to while the time away by listening to the entirety of Solange’s new album. Bliss.

Seeing as wifi on planes is already such a new phenomenon, having Netflix and Spotify at your fingertips seems like total witchcraft to us.

The service will be available on domestic flights in late February, and the rest of the domestic Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 aircraft will be updated in mid-2017. Even better, Qantas is offering wifi with speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional inflight wifi.

Qantas group executive of brand, marketing and corporate affairs, Olivia Wirth, says: “What a lot of people relish about flying is being able to catch up on their favourite TV shows or watch movies they didn’t get to see at the cinema.” Yep, sounds about right to us.

If Qantas really is the spirit of Australia, then this spirit really digs House Of Cards.