Negative co-workers a good enough reason to quit, say three quarters of Irish people

The majority of Irish workers say they would leave their current job if their co-workers had negative attitudes.

In a survey of 1000 adults, it emerged that work environment and feelings weigh in on considering the choice to move on.

Here are some of the main findings: When asked “How happy are you with your current job?” 67% are happy, 19% neither happy or unhappy and 14% unhappy. Delving deeper into those that are happy, 74% are women and 61% are men.

63% of workers in Ireland think they deserve a pay rise, 27% a bonus and 24% a promotion to a higher position. However, 75% haven’t received any promotion, pay-rise or bonus in the last 6 months.

81% indicate high stress levels, 73% negative work colleagues, 59% when personal values differ from company values, 56% when the job isn’t a challenge anymore and 19% would seriously consider quitting a job due to a lack of social scene with co-workers.