Most want local pharmacy to offer more services - survey

More than 96% of the public would like to see their local pharmacy offer more services according to a new survey.

The findings come from a representative nationwide survey of 1,014 adults conducted by the Behaviour and Attitudes research company from March 13 to April 5 this year. The survey was launched at the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) conference today.

Nearly two thirds of respondents (62%) said they "sometimes rely on a pharmacist’s advice rather than visiting the GP", while 60% are "more likely to talk to a pharmacist first before visiting a GP".

The Irish Pharmacy Union is raising concerns over the level of red tape involved in pharmacists' day-to-day jobs, and says it is becoming more difficult to attract people into the profession.