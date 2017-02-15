More than 80 new Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go

The biggest ever update to Pokemon Go will arrive this week as 80 new creatures will appear in the augmented reality world.

Developer Niantic and The Pokemon Company have revealed that among the more than 80 new Pokemon to be added to the game are those originally discovered in the Johto region from the Pokemon Gold and Silver games – including Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile.

(David Mirzoeff/PA)

Since launching last summer, Pokemon Go has been one of the biggest app releases in the history of mobile gaming, breaking download records and sparking scenes of hysteria around the world for several weeks during July and August as millions attempted to “catch em all”.

The update will also include new outfit and accessory options for Trainers, Niantic said.

“Today is a momentous occasion for Pokemon GO as we welcome more Pokemon and build upon the encounter and capture mechanics for the passionate global community of Trainers playing the game,” Niantic boss John Hanke said.

(PA)

“Pokemon GO is a live experience which we’ll be continuing to support and evolve in new and interesting ways for years to come.”

Updates to the game have been more forthcoming in recent months as the download battles against a hefty slump it has suffered in user numbers since the initial frenzy.

Reports suggest that after peaking at around 40 million daily users in July, more than 15 million had stop playing by August, with further decline since then.