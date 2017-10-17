More than 12m new vehicles registered in Europe
Over the first nine months of 2017, demand for passenger cars remained positive in the EU and EFTA (Iceland, Norway and Switzerland), with more than 12m new vehicles registered -- an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year.
Car sales fell in September, dragged down by a 9.3% fall in the UK, Europe’s second largest auto market, according to the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).
The British fall, amid a weak pound and stalled Brexit talks, was the sixth straight monthly decline and the first contraction for September since 2011.
Registrations since January gained, with Germany rising 2.2%, France up 3.9%, Italy jumping 9% and Spain climbing 6.8%.
