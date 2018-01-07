More restaurants to make customers fork out for not turning up
More restaurants are to start charging for no-shows this year.
Some have already started taking non-refundable deposits from customers in a bid to tackle the problem.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland says it has written to its members to advise them to have a booking policy in place.
The Sunday Times reports that no-shows mean that restaurants are losing out because they have already spent money on food and staff.
