More jobs and pay hikes expected in 2018

More Irish workers will be in full-time jobs by the end of the year, according to new research.

Morgan McKinley says average salary hikes will be 3% in 2018, but that could rise to 15% for "niche skills in demand" like technology and life sciences.

The annual salary guide published today also provides an average outline of anticipated remuneration by sector.

The areas tipped to expand further in Ireland over the next year include advanced process engineering and automation, autonomous drive technology development/analytics, cybersecurity, data analytics, data governance and digital transformation in insurance and financial services, R&D scientists and engineers accompanied by growth in business management and administration functions across most professional sectors.

“2017 was a strong year for job growth in the professional recruitment market with our two main enterprise development agencies IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland announcing record end of year numbers with close to 40,000 new jobs created declared. The forecast for 2018 remains positive with the number of permanent jobs predicted to increase," said Karen O’Flaherty, chief operations officer with Morgan McKinley

"Over the last year we have seen a weighted overall average movement from the mid to the higher point of the same salary bands across a number of sectors including Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering."

- Digital Desk