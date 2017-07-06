More charging points for electric cars needed in Ireland, according to motor experts

Motor experts say we need to work on increasing the number of charging points for electric cars.

This comes after Volvo announced that all of its cars will be electric or hybrid by 2019.

Electric cars are becoming more popular here, with 559 registered so far this year compared to 454 in the whole of 2016.

But these people in Dublin say they have heard some bad reports from users:

"It broke down between Cork and Portlaoise, it ran out of battery. Then he had to get towed to Portlaoise to only find that the charge point in Portlaoise was vandalised. I think his heart is broken with it. But saying that, it's the way of the future, isn't it? Hybrid, not full electric. I don't think we're at that stage yet," said one man.

"For a long journey I don't know could you get the miles in in a single charge. I'd be tempted to drive one. It'd be good for the environment but the price point is very high at the minute," another said.