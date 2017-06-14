Monitor reports increase in number of professionals looking for new jobs

There was a 6% rise in the number of professionals actively seeking new job opportunities in Ireland last month.

The information is contained in the latest monthly employment monitor from Morgan McKinley.

Areas such as finance, IT and human resources are continuing to grow in this country.

There was also 15% increase in professional jobs vacancies in Ireland last month, when compared to April.

Bryan Hyland, operations director with Morgan McKinley, says the figures are good news.

He said: "It's positive right now. We've got to pretext it by saying it's a single month's result, we'd be very interested to monitor this through June, through July, to ensure it's a pattern.

"But... if we look at it as a single indicator, it's driving good employment and growth throughout the market."