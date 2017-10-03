Money messaging app to create 40 new jobs in Dublin

A money-messaging app, Plynk, has announced 40 new jobs in Dublin today.

The company plans to hire across numerous departments over the next year including software engineers, UX designers, mobile app developers and customer service representatives.

Plynk is a money-messaging app, linked to users Facebook accounts which allows instant person-to-person payments.

Users can send money as a message to a single contact or in-group chats for free.

Once an account is created, users receive a payment account with a dedicated IBAN and virtual Mastercard for online payments.

CEO and co-founder Charles Dowd said: “The new roles offer an exciting opportunity to be part of a leading fintech organisation, continuing with the development of our core product and building more features that are unique to the social payments industry”.

In October 2016, Plynk raised €725,000 in seed investment with backing from Bank of Ireland, venture capital firm Delta Partners, Enterprise Ireland, the NDRC and a number of angel investors.

Plynk is available for iOS and Android.