Mixed year so far for tourism with Brexit having an impact

The latest figures released from the CSO show it has been a mixed year so far for tourism.

The number of people choosing Ireland as their holiday destination from the US has risen by 2%.

However, there are now less people coming here from the UK - with the uncertainty from Brexit said to be the main reason.

Niall Gibbons is CEO of Tourism Ireland and outlines what the latest numbers show.

“ So there's a mixed picture in terms of results. Overall, we’re just marginally ahead.

“We are seeing our markers diversification strategy paying off, with North American visitors for the quarter up almost 28%.

“There is a drop in the number of visitors from Great Britain to Ireland over the last quarter. It means really we have to work harder, be more competitive in that marketplace.

“The economic situation in Britain is much more uncertain and that is having an impact on the number of British people traveling abroad.”