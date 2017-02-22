Minister to announce reduction in fees paid by small radio stations

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten is this morning announcing a cut in the fees paid by independent broadcasters in Ireland.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland levy will be scrapped altogether for small radio stations, while others will see the fees paid cut by as much as 50%.

A new bursary will also be announced to encourage young journalists to enter local radio.

Minister Naughten says he is planning to cut the fees because he knows the pressure many radio stations are under.

Mr Naughten said: "We're also looking at reducing the fees for commercial broadcasters by up to about 50%. That's going to depend on funding, that's going to depend on licence fees and so forth.

"The idea behind it is an acknowlegement ot the public service broadcasting role that is played by our radio stations across the country, and I want to try and acknowledge that."