Minister for Enterprise launches Local Enterprise Week to showcase supports for small businesses

Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) all over Ireland are hosting more than 380 inspiring events for an estimated 14,500 start-ups, entrepreneurs and business owners during Local Enterprise Week 2017.

Local Enterprise Week, which runs until this Friday, aims to increase awareness of the range of supports and services available to micro and small enterprises from the 31 LEO offices in every local authority area.

Congratulations to Ciara Clancy on winning young entrepreneur of the year, Ciara helped us to launch Enterprise week 2017 #Enterpriseweek17 pic.twitter.com/lDyOY5ldfY — Content Partnership (@CPartnershipIRL) March 6, 2017

The week started with the naming of 26-year-old Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical as ‘Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur’ (IBYE) by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor. Ciara is behind an app that is helping manage symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease for people all over the world.

Minister O’Connor said: “It takes courage to start a business and a huge commitment. And it is so important that we encourage and support more and more people to choose entrepreneurship as their career.

“I would urge anyone who has a business idea to avail of the many events happening this week and talk to your Local Enterprise Office about the supports that are available to you.”

Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

During Local Enterprise Week, more than 380 workshops, seminars, advice clinics and mentoring sessions are planned on every aspect of business, including starting a business, idea generation, trading on-line, finance, tendering, cross-border trade, cyber security, patenting and being Brexit-ready.