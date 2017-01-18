Minister asks Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to review proposed media merger

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten has asked the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to carry out a review of a proposed media merger being led by Denis O'Brien.

The businessman's company Independent News and Media is attempting to acquire the Celtic Media Group.

Celtic owns seven regional newspapers including the Meath Chronicle, the Connaught Telegraph and the Anglo-Celt in Co Cavan.

The BAI has been given 80 days to examine if the takeover would be damaging to the plurality of media in Ireland, given that INM already owns a number of local newspapers.