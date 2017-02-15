Microsoft's Cortana will make you keep your promises by scanning your email

We’ve all been guilty of promising in an email to do something before the end of the week only to forget about it until around 7:30pm on Friday. Now, Microsoft’s Cortana is taking steps to end that.

The virtual assistant has been given a new power that enables it to stop tasks falling through the cracks by scanning your email and offering reminders based on what it sees.

It sounds incredibly useful – but only if you’re happy to have the AI scanning your email.

“Using machine learning technology developed in partnership with Microsoft Research, Cortana automatically recognises when you make a commitment in email messages and will proactively suggest a reminder to you to follow through at just the right time,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post on the update.

The feature has only gone live in the US so far and will roll out to iOS and Android Cortana users in the coming weeks, Microsoft said.