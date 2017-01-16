Microsoft to make it easier to work across different computers in Windows 10

Microsoft is looking into ways to make it easier to work across different computers, with their latest beta update of Windows 10 directly addressing the issue.

Build 15007 has gone live to those on the Windows Insiders Program – early access Windows users who test new software for the firm – and within the beta is a new feature for Cortana that enables users to call up web pages in Microsoft Edge and documents held in the cloud that you were working on elsewhere.

(Microsoft)

“When you switch computers, Cortana will display quick links in the Action Centre to help you easily get back into the Microsoft Edge websites and SharePoint (or other cloud-based) documents you used most recently,” said a blog post detailing the update.

“For example, if you were working on a PowerPoint deck on your laptop, when you later return to your desktop, a link to that deck appears in Action Centre. Or perhaps you’re browsing recipes in Microsoft Edge on your PC downstairs, and grab your laptop to go bake up a storm in the kitchen – Cortana will be there for you and have a link to that recipe ready to go.”

(Microsoft)

The other notable feature being trialled in the build is downloadable themes, with new background and desktop themes set to be made available via the Windows Store for the first time.

If all goes well expect to see both features make it into the Creators Update, which is due in the spring as Microsoft’s next big Windows 10 launch.