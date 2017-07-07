Microsoft planning to cut jobs outside the US

Microsoft is to cuts thousands of jobs outside the US in order to focus on its cloud computing sector.

It is reported the move will impact sales and marketing teams, but its not known what countries will be affected.

It is understood that any impact on the 1,800 staff at Microsoft Ireland will be minimal.

The company announced 600 Irish jobs in February, while its new purpose-built campus in Leopardstown is due to open in October.

