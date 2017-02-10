Microsoft may have just teased a new design for Windows 10

Microsoft is said to be planning a redesign of the Windows 10 user interface later this year, and the software giant appears to have offered a brief glimpse into what to expect.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft has been planning the design re-think since last year and the site now claims to have taken an early look at the new interface.

During a livestream for Windows Developer Day, an image of what is known as Project Neon internally appeared as the background of one of the slides that appeared on-screen.

This was quickly followed by an alleged original concept image finding its way onto social media.

For anyone who cares, here's the full concept image that was in the background of #Microsoft's "Sneak Peak" of #Windows10 #ProjectNEON pic.twitter.com/I3cIlZfX0k — Tom Hounsell (@tomhounsell) February 9, 2017

According to reports, the updated interface will be rolled out at some point this year, and through predominately minor adjustments the aim is said to be to make more use of animations and create a more fluid experience for users.

Further details are still limited, though Microsoft is expected to provide more insight into Project Neon when it holds its annual developer conference – Build – in May.