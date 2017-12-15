Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo to stop using real fur

Global fashion brand Michael Kors is to stop using real fur in its products.

The American company will phase out the production of items with real fur by the end of 2018.

The designer said: "Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur.

"We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February."

The company is the latest in a series of major fashion brands to shun animal fur.

The policy will also apply for the luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo, which Michael Kors acquired earlier this year.

Humane Society International praised the decision, with its president Kitty Block saying: "Killing animals for fur is cruel and outdated, and so it's hugely exciting to see forward-looking fashion designers such as Michael Kors take fur out of their collections.

"It's clear that consumer demand for ethical fashion includes a strong desire for an end to fur, and so we are delighted to welcome Michael Kors as a fur-free leader in luxury fashion alongside the likes of Gucci, Armani, Yoox Net-a-Porter, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss."