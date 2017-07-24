Meteor rebrands as eir but current mobile plans will not change

After 12 years as a standalone brand within the eir Group, Meteor is officially rebranding to eir.

The name change will take effect in September.

"This decision reflects the confidence we have in the eir brand. The transition will be seamless, and Meteor customers will continue using their mobiles exactly as before," said Richard Moat, CEO of eir.

"Meteor customers may not have realised that they are part of a much bigger network, and they should be reassured that they can now take full advantage of all of the possibilities that come from being an eir customer."

There will be no change to contracts or mobile plans – everything is exactly the same, including Meteor’s customer care helpline numbers.

Customers will receive either an eDM or text message informing them of the change. Full details are available on meteor.ie and eir.ie.