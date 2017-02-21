Mercy Hospital announces new company structure

THE Mercy Hospital has announced a new trustee company structure which will allow lay people to be appointed as trustees alongside the Sisters of Mercy.

The new company, Mercy Care South, will oversee the running of the hospital and Sr Miriam Kerrisk, the provincial leader of the Southern Province of the Sisters of Mercy, has welcomed the development as a positive move for the hospital.

“It will allow for the continuation of the Mercy ethos and care in serving the people of Cork and beyond in the years ahead. It is a continuation of the policy initiated in 2003 to update the governance structures of the hospital and to reflect best practice,” she said.

Sandra Daly, CEO of MUH said: “MUH believes the new structure is a positive development for patients and staff. It ensures that the values and ethos of the original custodians of Mercy are maintained. This change in the governance structure will support the hospital’s commitment to the delivery of values-driven quality patient care.

"On behalf of all at MUH, I would like to express our gratitude to the Sisters of Mercy for their ongoing invaluable support and guidance to the hospital,” she added.

Expansion plans for the hospital were revealed earlier this year with a 1,000 space capacity multi-storey car park mooted and a walking bridge that would connect the hospital to the Distillery fields across the river.

If carried out, the development would more than double the size of the hospital and increase its bed capacity by over 30%.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reported on Monday that there were five people on trolleys at MUH with 28 at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Wards at CUH were over capacity by 12.

More than 130,000 patients are treated at MUH each year, which employs more than 1,200 people.