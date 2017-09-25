Mercedes-Benz reveals details of new Sprinter

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the first details surrounding its latest Sprinter van.

Its latest sketch shows sharper headlights, giving it a sportier front end than the vehicle it replaces.

Set to arrive in Europe in the first half of 2018, it will feature a new range of driver assistance systems, as well as an extended range of variants, providing more flexible options to buyers.

Volker Mornhinweg, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “We want to do more than just build the best vehicles. We want to offer the most suitable mobility solution for every sector and for every transport assignment. And that is precisely our focus with the upcoming Sprinter generation as an overall system solution. It also goes without saying that the new edition of our iconic van possesses the classical attributes of reliability, safety and cost-effectiveness.”

The new Sprinter benefits from modern Mercedes-Benz styling touches, and its front grille will be familiar to those used to current-generation Mercedes passenger cars.

The original Sprinter was launched in 1995, and since then, more than 3.3 million units have been delivered to over 130 countries – making it one of the most successful commercial vehicles of all time.