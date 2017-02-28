Meet the terrifying new robot from Boston Dynamics

The internet’s favourite robotics company has just introduced its latest creation – Handle – which looks like it could take over the world pretty easily.

The two-legged robot stands 6.5ft high, can make 4ft vertical jumps and moves at 9mph.

Plus, its legs have wheels.

The clip shows the robot lifting 100 lb weights, spinning and stopping incredibly quickly, descending stairs and hills, and easily jumping over obstacles.

Boston Dynamics said: “Wheels are efficient on flat surfaces while legs can go almost anywhere: by combining wheels and legs Handle can have the best of both worlds.”

Which will come in useful when the robot goes rogue.

Our new robot overlord (Boston Robotics)

Its battery powered hydraulic and electric components need just one charge to go 15 miles. So you’d only need to outrun it that far.

And don’t worry, if it does turn on you, you’d probably be able to get away, right?

Robot GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Maybe not.

Handle is actually less complicated than some of the company’s other robots with only 10 actuated joints, but it still seems to have an incredible range of movement.

The video now has more than 600,000 views, and the company’s latest robots always prove popular online.

Spot will always be our favourite though.

Boston Dynamics GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Probably because Spot isn’t about to take down civilisation.