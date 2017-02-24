Maxol to create 50 jobs around Dublin and Kildare

Maxol is to create fifty new jobs at refurbished garages around Dublin's commuter belt.

It has overhauled three new sites in Dublin and Kildare.

All of these were formerly owned by Esso, and acquired by Maxol last summer.

This follows a two million euro investment and new franchises - including Chopped and Insomnia.

Commenting on this latest achievement for Maxol, Brian Donaldson, CEO said:“We are delighted to create 50 new jobs with the addition of these three quality Leinster locations to our growing service station network.

"Not only are we bringing jobs to these three local areas but we’re bringing new service offerings to our customers in terms of food and hot beverage choice.

"This is our second Chopped we are introducing to the Maxol network following its great success in our flagship site at M3 Mulhuddart and we’re thrilled to be bringing a brand new concept to Maxol Greenhills Road, with Indian cuisine from Tadka House.

“We have been keen to strengthen our presence in Leinster and these three service stations allow Maxol to serve a great many new customers in Ireland’s most densely populated region."