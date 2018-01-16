Max Schrems data case runs up legal bill of €1.3m

The Data Protection Commissioner ran up a legal bill of almost €1.93m over the past two years as a result of the Max Schrems data case, writes Gordon Deegan.

In May 2016, Helen Dixon, the data protection commissioner (DPC), started an action in the European Court after a ruling by the High Court here.

The European Court of Justice is to now determine the validity of European Commission decisions approving EU-US transfers of information of clients of Facebook and other tech giants.

Facebook and the US have opposed the commissioner’s application.

Ms Dixon sought a referral after reaching a view that Austrian lawyer Max Schrems had raised “well-founded” objections over the transfer of his personal data to the US.

New figures released under a Freedom of Information (FoI) request show the case has been a boon for lawyers and experts, costing the commissioner almost €1.93m over the past two years.

The figures show €1.28m was paid out, in 2016 and 2017, to Dublin legal firm Philip Lee solicitors, acting for the commissioner in the case.

It received €808,865 last year and €478,860 in 2016.

“These fees include third-party costs-fees to be disbursed by Philip Lee solicitors in respect of matters including expert witnesses and other third-party costs relating to these proceedings,” according to the FoI documents.

Barristers Michael Collins and Brian Murray led the State legal team in the case. In 2016 and 2017, Mr Murray was paid €253,774, and Mr Collins received €207,962.

In 2016, the commissioner received €4.74m from the Government and €7.52m last year for all its work. It is due to climb to €11.67m this year.