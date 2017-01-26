Mass Effect: Andromeda has a new cinematic trailer

The newest trailer for the next Mass Effect game has given us a first look at the villain.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is due out in March, and while the new cinematic preview doesn’t show any gameplay footage, it does offer a more detailed look at the story.

Andromeda is set 600 years after the events of the first three games in the series and follows two siblings (both of whom will be playable characters) in their roles as Pathfinders – humans who search the galaxy for new planets to colonise.

It’ll be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC from March 21.