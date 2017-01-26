Marvel and Square Enix are making Avengers games together

Good news if you’re a Marvel universe fan – the comic book and movie giant has just announced a “multi-game partnership” with Square Enix, the studio behind Final Fantasy.

Not only that, the two also revealed the first game as a result of their teaming-up – The Avengers Project.

The teaser trailer tells us little about the type of game The Avengers Project will be and there’s also no mention of any release date.

The next Avengers movie isn’t due until May 2018, so a tie-in could be part of the plan, but for now details are few and far between.

Fans should expect several games over multiple years given the nature of the deal, with Square Enix saying it will reveal more details about the project next year.