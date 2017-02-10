Mark Zuckerberg tries out concept VR gloves on visit to Oculus

The next stage of interaction in virtual reality may have just been teased by Mark Zuckerberg, after the Facebook boss revealed he had tried out concept VR gloves.

Zuckerberg has made no secret of the fact that he sees virtual reality as the future of social networking and at the centre of the tech industry as a whole.

Now, after a visit to Oculus HQ – the VR firm owned by Facebook – he has posted a photo in his social network as he used VR gloves to bring his hands fully into the VR world.

Oculus introduced Touch controllers at the end of last year, which gave Rift headset owners dual remotes for their hands for the first time. Further progress to enable more intuitive hand control in the world of VR remains a high priority for the likes of Oculus, who see it as a key part of making the experience more engaging.

The VR space exploded into life in 2016 as the Rift, as well as rival systems such as HTC’s Vive and PlayStation VR went on sale for the first time, marking the beginning of the technology as a mainstream product.

Zuckerberg is keen to build on this presence and high profile visits to Oculus’ base in Washington state highlight just how serious he is about the platform.