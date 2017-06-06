Major conference announcement 'nothing to do with Enda Kenny’s departure', say Web Summit organisers

The company that brought the Web Summit to Dublin is hosting a major event in Dublin.

MoneyConf, which focuses on financial technology, will be held here next year.

The group will hold a press conference with further details on June 22.

"Brexit is transforming Dublin as a financial centre," a statement from the organisers read.

"Major banks, credit card companies and fintech startups have all signed leases in recent months. JP Morgan is moving up to 1,000 bankers alone to Dublin from London. It’s an incredible moment.

"And it’s in this moment that we’re moving MoneyConf, which is already one of the world’s leading financial services and fintech conferences, to our hometown Dublin."

Web Summit hosts a number of events around the world including Collision in New Orleans, RISE in Hong Kong and SURGE in Bangladesh.