Madden NFL 17 predicts a New England Patriots win in the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will have America transfixed on Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, but EA Sports thinks it knows who’s going to triumph come game day.

The games developer has run the show piece match through its Madden NFL 17 game and the result it’s predicting is another championship ring for Tom Brady and co.

Of course, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and the rest of his team are likely to have something to say about that projected outcome come Sunday.