Lufthansa to make bid for remnants of bankrupt carrier Alitalia, report says

Lufthansa is preparing a €500m bid for large parts of bankrupt Italian carrier Alitalia, including the fleet, pilots, air crew and air slots, it is reported.

Alitalia, which declared bankruptcy in May, faces a Monday deadline for binding offers, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Citing three unidentified sources, Corriere said Lufthansa's plan calls for cutting 6,000 jobs and reducing the airline's short- and medium-haul routes, which have suffered under the pressure from low-cost airlines.

Alitalia did not comment.

Lufthansa recently reached a deal to buy parts of the bankrupt carrier Air Berlin.

Both Air Berlin and Alitalia have been controlled by Gulf airline Etihad, which has ceased financing.

The Italian government has offered bridge loans, including a new €300m extension, to keep the airline operating.