‘Gentleman’ and popular Cork business leader passes away aged 58

Tributes have been paid following the death of one of Cork’s most popular businessmen and charity campaigners after a long and brave battle against cancer, writes Eoin English.

James O’Sullivan, a director of the family business M&P O’Sullivan Ltd and a long-serving director of Cork Business Association (CBA), died today surrounded by his family in Marymount Hospice, just weeks after his 58th birthday. He is survived by his wife Cathy and their children, Emma and Eoin.

Lord Mayor Des Cahill described him as a driving force behind the business and a great family man.

“James fought a very positive battle with his illness,” Mr Cahill told the Irish Examiner. “In recent times I had the pleasure of attending many functions with James and he certainly had a great attitude to live for the day.”

CBA chief executive Lawrence Owens said Mr O’Sullivan’s death is an incredible loss to his family, to the CBA, and the city. He described his friend of 30 years as “a pillar of the CBA, and an absolute gentleman, who was warm, caring, loyal, and good” who did a lot of his charity work “under the radar”.

His remains will lie in repose at Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road tomorrow, with removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline. He will be buried in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Crosshaven, after 2pm Requiem Mass on Friday.

