Lots of very excited people have woken up to their Nintendo Switch delivery

The biggest day of the year – if you’re a Nintendo fan – has arrived as the Nintendo Switch went on sale for the first time.

The hybrid console combines high-end home console gaming with the ability to take it on the move with you via the Switch’s portable screen.

And as fans woke up to the delivery of their new console or went to a store late last night to pick it up, the excitement was pretty palpable, and naturally found its way on to social media.

Yessss, been waiting so long for this and it's finally here! Happy Switchmas everyone! #NintendoSwitch #BreathOfTheWild pic.twitter.com/CZLNKyBzY3 — lucy (@iliarahl) March 3, 2017

New #FirstWorldProblems were also being discovered.

Really need my Nintendo Switch case to arrive so I no longer have to carefully wrap it in a jumper before taking it anywhere — Ben Skipper (@bskipper27) March 3, 2017

This group of early owners were closely followed by those who didn’t yet have plans to buy it, but were quite quickly coming around to the idea.

Nintendo Switch look so good! ❤️ — Azizdean™ (@azizzudin) March 3, 2017

I don't need the nintendo switch..........BUT I WANT THE NINTENDO SWITCH! — Liam (@Westy_FTW) March 3, 2017

And then there were those with full-on FOMO, who couldn’t help but feel completely left out.

Seeing people on my timeline playing the Nintendo Switch & I'm too broke to buy it. pic.twitter.com/N4m9AD7Hk4 — (~°ヮ°)~♪ (@KawaiiArtistx) March 3, 2017

I really want a Nintendo switch but I literally have no $$$ — Santa Gal (@danthegal) March 3, 2017

But remember guys, it could be worse. This could be you.

what is a nintendo switch — timo (@next1better) March 3, 2017

He doesn’t know what he’s missing.