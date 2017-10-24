Lonely Planet names Belfast and Causeway Coast number one place to visit next year

Lonely Planet has named Belfast and the Causeway Coast as the number one region in the world to visit next year.

It came in ahead of Alaska, the Languedoc-Roussillon area in France and the Aeolian islands in Italy.

Belfast is described as full of hip neighbourhoods while the Causeway Coast has "timeless beauty and distractions including golf, whiskey, and famous rocks."
