Logitech just put Amazon's Alexa in your car

Amazon Echo and Alexa were one of the big stories of 2016 as the smart speaker brought artificial intelligence to the masses, becoming the first smart home product to go fully mainstream.

Since then, manufacturers and developers have been lining up to work with Amazon and to get Alexa into their own products, and one new example that catches the eye has come from Logitech, which has now combined its smart car mounts and app with Alexa, so users can control their smart home from the road.

(Logitech)

For example, users can tell Alexa to set the heating at home so when they step through the door the house is the perfect temperature.

Not only that, the update enables users to listen to their music and eBooks while driving too.

Logictech’s ZeroTouch was launched last year as a new set of in-car mounts for Android smartphones that automatically launch the companion app when the phone is connected and enable users to control their phone using their voice.

“This Amazon collaboration gives the Logitech ZeroTouch even more superpowers,” said Logitech’s Patric Frank.

“Now, the possibilities are endless – even while on the road. The marriage of Logitech ZeroTouch and Alexa make it possible for drivers to not only use their voice to control more than just their smartphone, but all smart devices kept at home, before they even get there.”

(Logitech)

Alexa has been dropped into an update of the ZeroTouch app, which is available for free on Google Play.

It is worth noting however that users will need an Amazon account in order to take advantage of the new features.