Local Enterprise Week kicks off today with hundreds of events

Local Enterprise Offices all over Ireland will host events to showcase their services today.

As part of Local Enterprise Week 2017, LEO's are holding hundreds of events to inspire start-ups, entrepreneurs and business owners.

The week aims to highlight the range of supports and services available to micro and small enterprises.

Sheelagh Daly is from the Wicklow Local Enterprise Office: "The week kicks off today... We're expecting up to 15,000 people to take part in the variety of events across the country."