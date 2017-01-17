Live video has arrived on Instagram in the UK

Instagram has launched live video on the social media app in the UK, enabling users to broadcast as well as watch live streams on the app for the first time.

The Facebook-owned photo sharing service first announced it was introducing the ability to create live video in November, with the feature initially launching in the US from within the app’s Stories section.

(Rui Vieira/PA)

Now it has been extended to the UK as well as to Germany, France, Brazil, Canada and Japan as Instagram follows fellow social giants Facebook and Twitter in introducing the feature to its platform.

(Instagram)

Instagram says the videos give the Instagram community “another way to connect with friends and followers, in the moment, and in a fun, low-pressure way”.

(Instagram)

Each broadcast automatically disappears as soon as a recording finishes and users have the option to disable comments on their broadcasts.

Last week, the photo sharing service revealed that 150 million people use the Stories feature of Instagram every day. Stories enables users to create a collection of photo and videos over 24 hours.